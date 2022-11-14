Varun Dhawan's kind gesture for a fan during Bhediya promotions is winning hearts over the Internet; Watch

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Bhediya. They are all out and about in the city. Recently, they jetted off to Jaipur for the promotions and took the city by storm. They were seen visiting a college in Jaipur and a massive crowd was gathered just to get a glimpse of the actors. Varun, who is one of the most loved actors in town, stopped the event for a bit to help a female fan. His sweet gesture is winning hearts over the internet.

During the event, Varun and Kriti were seen entertaining their fans with their performances. A female fan was seen feeling sick and she got fainted near the stage. Varun was quick to step down from the stage and help her. A video shared by his fan clubs showed him helping her drink water. In the video, Varun is seen sporting a casual outfit while Kriti is seen wearing a green strapless gown. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens were seen showering love on Varun for his kind and generous gesture. One of the fans wrote, “He’s a sweetheart. The best.” Another fan wrote, “Varun and Kriti are so kind and down to earth.”

Bhediya release

Varun and Kriti’s Bhediya trailer was launched recently and it has got their fans quite excited. Even the songs have been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. It is slated to release in theatres on November 25.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s work front

Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.