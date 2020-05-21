Varun Dhawan's latest post reminds us of White Walker from Game Of Thrones; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan flaunting his blue eyes using an Instagram filter in a recent video makes his fans go gaga over his new look.

Due to the extended lockdown announced till May 31st, everyone has got a chance to spend more time with their loved ones. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. Recently, the actor shared an updated workout playlist with his fans as he revealed that he listens to romantic songs while working out at home.

And now, Varun has shared a cool video on his Instagram account. In the video shared we can see the Kalank actor flaunting his blue eyes using the Instagram filter with a messy hair donning a brown coloured t-shirt. The video starts with Varun opening his eyes and then he zooms out his face as he shows off his new coloured eyes. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Awakening." While the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's look reminded us of White Walker from Game Of Thrones, fans have been showing hearts on this post and calling the actor, "cute'. While some fans have commented, "Hayeee yeh nili aankhe @varundvn so cute," one fan addressed him as 'Twilight', whereas one fan commented, "Blue eyes teri hypnotize krdi mennu." Fans have been loving the actor's new look and going gaga over him. Even the actor's Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan commented, "I miss game of thrones!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

