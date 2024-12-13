Varun Dhawan’s message for Baby John co-star Keerthy Suresh on her wedding is just perfect
Taking to Instagram Stories, Varun Dhawan shared wedding photos of his Baby co-star Keerthy Suresh and congratulated her. See here!
Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release, Baby John, with Keerthy Suresh. The actress recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa. Varun took to his social handle to congratulate the couple and share their wedding photos and shared, 'Look so lovely.'
Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Congratulations you’ll look so lovely and so in love." On Thursday, December 12, 2024, Keerthy Suresh shared photos from her dreamy wedding. The couple had a traditional wedding ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Taking to social media, Keerthy shared the first photos with the caption, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke.
See here:
Earlier this month, a wedding invitation featuring the first names of Keerthy and Antony went viral on social media. According to India Times, Antony Thattil, a businessman based in Dubai, hails from Kochi, Kerala. He owns a well-known resort chain in his hometown and runs several businesses in Keerthy’s hometown of Chennai. Despite his wealth and success, Antony is known for keeping his personal life out of the media spotlight.
Meanwhile, the trailer for Baby John, directed by Kalees, offers a glimpse into Baby John's world, blending action, humor, entertainment, and catchy music. The iconic S. Thaman’s music and background score elevate the trailer, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating more.
For those unaware, Salman Khan makes a special appearance in Baby John, which was confirmed yesterday when fans spotted a brief action-packed fight scene between him and Varun Dhawan towards the trailer's end.
Directed by Kalees, the movie is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande and is scheduled for release on December 25, 2024.
In addition to Baby John, Varun Dhawan will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is also part of Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2, with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, and will feature in JP Dutta’s Border 2 with Sunny Deol. Filming for the war movie began on November 24, 2024.
ALSO READ: Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat’s highly anticipated thriller renewed for season 2; fans say ‘best Indian series is back’