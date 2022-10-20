Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali Dhawan to find a girl for Aditya Roy Kapur? WATCH VIDEO

At the entrance of Ramesh Taurani’s party, Aditya Roy Kapur coincidently arrived at the same time as David Dhawan and his wife Laali Dhawan. Under the presence of a number of camerapersons, Laali said in a serious tone, “I am going to find a girl for you. I keep saying this.”

Laali Dhawan –the mother of popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and wife of popular director David Dhawan , gave an amazing reaction when she met actor Aditya Roy Kapur at film producer Ramesh Taurani 's Diwali bash. She gave an epic reaction to Aditya Roy's marital status. For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan are considered to be each other's good friends. While Varun is married to Natasha Dalal in 2021, Aditya is yet to be married.

Notably, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan were seen in the film Kalank which hit the theatres in April 2019. The film also featured actors Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film was released under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Also, Aditya Roy Kapur is a relative of actor Vidya Balan and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Siddharth Roy Kapur is producing the fim ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ starring Varun Dhawan. Clearly, it is evident that the bond between the Kapurs and the Dhawan dates for years.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Career: A Look Ahead

Aged 36 years old, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the film London Dreams in the year 2009. Though it was not a huge commercial success, but a certain section of the audience absolutely loved this film. He rose to fame after featuring in the film Aashiqui 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Some of his notable works include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Malang (2020), and Ludo (2020).

On the work front, Kapur will feature with Mrunal Thakur in the movie ‘Gumraah’, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Thadam. We hope to see him in theatres soon.

