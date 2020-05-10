Varun Dhawan's quirky Mother's Day wish for his mom Karuna will make you smile wide; See Photo

Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day Varun has shared a unique and sweet wish for his mom Karuna Dhawan on his Instagram post.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. has also been updating the titbit of his quarantine life with fans. Recently, the actor shared a heartwarming wish for his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The Coolie No. 1 star shared two photos of his ladylove on Instagram to commemorate the special day. Varun's caption reads as, "Happy birthday Nata. I choose you over the UFC."

And today, on the occasion of Mother's Day Varun has shared a unique and sweet wish for his mom Karuna Dhawan on his Instagram post. Sharing a picture of a cup, which has a photo of Varun who is flashing his smile while posing with his mother Karuna and Rohit printed on the cup, Varun wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day mumma. I put you on a tea cup so we can always have tea together." In the throwback picture shared, Karuna looks adorable while holding her two kids who are standing beside her as strong pillars while striking a perfect pose for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. During a live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

