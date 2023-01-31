Varun Dhawan's ROFL reply after a reporter asks him about family planning: Mai apni biwi se...

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has managed to steal hearts with their magical chemistry in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others. Today, Varun and Alia were seen attending an event in the city. They reunited after quite some time and their fans just couldn't stop gushing. During the press meet, Varun, who recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal, was seen hilariously reacting to a question related to family planning.

In November last year, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby girl Raha. Because of this, Varun was asked if he has any plans to welcome his first baby anytime soon. As soon as the reporter started asking the question, Varun was heard saying, "Teko kuch puchna hai controversial toh puch (laughs)." The reporter then asked, "Alia ji mummy bann gayi, aapne mujhe bhi congratulations wish kiya, ab kab tak planning karoge?"

Alia, who couldn't hold back her laughter, replied, "Ye apna planning yaha pe thodhi batayenge yaar." Varun, who was also seen laughing out loud, said, "Ye mummy bann gayi, tu papa bann gaya toh matlab ab sab production shuru karna padega kya." He further added, "Main planning kab karunga? Main apne biwi se baat karta hu ki tumne aise bola hai ki planning shuru karo." The audience was also heard laughing as soon as Varun gave a funny reply.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's fans go gaga

Soon after their pictures and videos surfaced on social media, their fans were seen having a meltdown. They were seen demanding their reunion. A fan commented, "HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO STAY CALM AFTER THIS #VarunDhawan #AliaBhatt #varia." Another fan wrote, "Omg!!! VARIA together????"

Work front

Alia will be seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. On the other hand, Varun will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Raj and DK's Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.