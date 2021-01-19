Varun Dhawan's stylist Akshay Tyagi drops hints on actor's D Day outfit ahead of wedding to Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan's stylist Akshay Tyagi, in an interview, has dropped hints on the kind of wedding outfit the actor will wear. Read on to know more.

Childhood sweethearts and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot this weekend in an intimate and private wedding affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. The couple and their families along with a few friends will be heading to Alibaug over the weekend for the special day. As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Varun and Natasha will get married on 24 January and the pre-wedding festivities will begin a day or two before.

Now, Varun Dhawan's stylist Akshay Tyagi in an interview with Times of India, has dropped hints on the kind of wedding outfit the actor will wear. Revealing what Varun's personal sense of style is, Tyagi revealed that the actor will not go for anything over-the-top.

When asked what exactly will he be wearing, Tyagi said, "I don't know but I’m sure it won’t be anything over-the-top, but rather something that's simple and subtle. As they plan to have a private ceremony, I think it will be very understated. But he is so unexpected, it can also be a suit!" When asked what should Varun ideally choose for his big day, Tyagi added, "Something easy-going, like a classic piece from Kunal Rawal, will be the best." So, don't be surprised if Varun does wear a statement outfit from the much loved men's designer Kunal Rawal.

Tyagi was also prodded about the theme for Varun's wedding but refused to comment on the same. Before the families leave for the weekend wedding, a small ritual will take place in Mumbai. Read more about it below.

