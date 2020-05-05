Varun Dhawan's unseen photo from the sets of Coolie No. 1 makes us miss Sara Ali Khan in the frame already

Varun Dhawan's unseen photo from the sets of Coolie No. 1 has been doing the rounds on social media and we bet you are missing Sara Ali Khan in the frame, much like us. Check it out here.

and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for their first-ever release together, Coolie No. 1. However, with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we aren't very sure on when will the movie see a release. None the less, photos and some BTS unseen clicks keep doing the rounds and we definitely can't wait to see what is in store. So today, we have come across yet another click from the sets, but this one does not have Sara with Varun.

A photo of Coolie No. 1 Varun Dhawan along with brother Rohit Dhawan and Farhad Samjhi has been doing the rounds on the internet and it looks like they are discussing a scene. Also, it turns out they are having a fun time as they all have this smile on their faces. Varun seems to be in his outfit for the film while the other two are listening to what he has to say, probably about a scene that has happened or will happen next. But, a good click and it makes us want to see the film soon, isn't it?

Varun Dhawan's photo from Coolie No. 1 sets:

On the work front, Varun was last seen Street Dancer 3D and while the movie did receive a lot of love, it did not do very well at the box office. Varun has been waiting to get a huge hit at the box office for a while now since his previous outing, Kalank, also tanked badly at the box office. Will Coolie No. 1 be it? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Manav Manglani

