Varun Dhawan's video of jamming session with his furry friend Joey is every pet parent ever; WATCH

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one of the coolest actors of B-town. He is also quite active on social media often offering glimpses of his daily life. He is seen mostly spending his weekends with his beloved pet dog Joey. Recently, he delighted fans with a video showcasing a jamming session with his furry companion, exuding effortless coolness.

Inside Varun Dhawan's jamming session with pet dog Joey

Varun took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of himself jamming with his furry companion, Joey. The duo is captured enjoying their special moment together. In the footage, Varun is seen holding Joey's front paws while they jam together, sharing kisses and affectionate moments. As Varun Dhawan lies down, Joey returns the affection by licking his face. The video undoubtedly brightens up the internet today.

Varun captioned the video with a question, asking, “Do you dance with your dog like this.”

After Varun shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "Two cuties in one frame," while another commented, "Haha, too cute!" Another fan speculated on the growing affection for dogs, saying, "Nowadays people seem to love dogs more than humans, maybe because of their loyalty?" One commenter simply described Joey as a "cute puppy," while another expressed their admiration for Varun's roles, saying, "Big fan, Varun! You as Raja Prem Sahaj Suru are my favorite." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor last year. Up next, he has Kalees’ Baby John, a Hindi adaptation of Atlee's 2016 film Theri, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. He is also set to make his web series debut with Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Varun Dhawan’s 37th birthday cake-cutting ft. mom Karuna, pet dog Joey; actor teases new movie