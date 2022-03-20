Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal hosts a baby shower for bhabhi Jaanvi in Alibaug; Anshula Kapoor shares pics

It is an absolutely exciting time for the Dhawan family as they are set to welcome a new member as Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Dhawan is expecting her second child. Recently, Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal turned host for Jaanvi Dhawan's baby shower in Alibaug and photos from the same are now going viral on social media. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also attended the baby shower organised by Natasha in Alibaug for Jaanvi and her friends. Others who attended included Shehla Khan and other close friends of Natasha and Jaanvi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula gave her followers a sneak peek into a day filled with fun at Jaanvi's baby shower planned by Natasha and another friend. In the photos, we can see the would-be-mom Jaanvi looking radiant in a pretty printed dress as she posed with Anshula and others. Natasha could be seen enjoying pool time in a black swimsuit. Anshula posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie. In other photos, we could catch a glimpse of the beautifully decorated photo corner with neon lights that read as, "Baby shower." It was decorated with white balloons and flowers. Jaanvi also posed with Shehla Khan and Anshula in a selfie.

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y’all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!!"

See pics of Varun and Natasha's bhabhi Jaanvi Dhawan's baby shower:

From the beautiful baby shower planned by Natasha and Jaanvi's friends, one can certainly take cues for decorations. The white themed bash and a chilled out day with girl gang planned by Natasha for the would-be mommy seemed to have brought nothing but joy to all the attendees.

For those unaware, Jaanvi Dhawan is Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan's wife. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara, back in 2018 and now are expecting a second child. Varun has previously shared adorable photos with Niyara on his handle as well.

