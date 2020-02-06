Varun Grover gets questioned for wearing nail paint; Writer shuts them with a SAVAGE reply

Writer and lyricist Varun Grover shut trolls with an epic reply who questioned him for applying nail paint. Take a look.

Since ages we've been following a set of rules for women and men. The society has put the two genders in different barricades, where they're told what can be done by them, and what cannot. However, with the course of time, things have been changing and the gaps have been reducing. All together are trying to break the age-old norms and bridge the gap, to strive towards equality. Undoubtedly, there has been a re-identification as to what we understand as women and men’s apparel.

However unfortunately, there are still some people who are stuck in the old days and don't wish to move forward. And we recently got a proof of the same, when writer and lyricist Varun Grover got questioned for flaunting fingers brightly painted nail polish. Well, all this happened, when Varun posted a story on Instagram with his cat and what social media users actually noticed were Varun's painted fingers. Varun had teal and green nail paint on his fingers. While he received a lot of love from women for punching stereotypes, men on the other hand, were not very receptive of Varun's nail art. Women praised him for praised it displaying true inclusiveness, men expressed their disbelief. After seeing users going berserk over this small thing and receiving so many unexpected responses, Grover decided to share them with a strong message. Smashing the gender bias, Varun made a solid statement in a long post to teach the trolls a lesson.

Varun revealed that he has not painted his nails as they make his hands look beautiful. He wrote, 'I'm surprised why more people don’t wear it (nail polish). Astonished with the reactions, Varun stated, 'I come from the same world of conditioning as everyone here. But, when I think about it, it feels so bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on your nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous.'

Take a look at Varun's posts here:

Well, with all this, Varun only put out a brave message and proved, 'It's Normal For Men To Wear Nail paint'. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Varun's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

