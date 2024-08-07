Varun Grover says Javed Akhtar, Gulzar don't get recognition for work, reveals his friend was exploited by a big filmmaker: 'He was offered only Rs 50,000'

Filmmaker Varun Grover recently highlighted the problem of writer exploitation in Bollywood, pointing out that even respected figures such as Gulzar and Javed Akhtar are often neglected. He also recounted an experience involving a comedian friend who was offered just Rs 50,000 for writing dialogues and a screenplay by a prominent director.

In an interview with Jist, Varun Grover recounted an incident involving a writer friend who worked with a prominent filmmaker known for creating middle-of-the-road cinema. He said, “This filmmaker doesn’t make very commercial films, but he does middle-of-the-road cinema, has been working for over 30 years, and is seen as a ‘messiah’ by his fans.” Despite the filmmaker's long career and influential status, the writer was required to handle both dialogue and screenplay duties, highlighting an issue with how writers are often treated in the industry.

Varun Grover shared that a prominent filmmaker initially offered his comedian friend just Rs 50,000 for his work. After negotiations, the fee was raised to Rs 3 lakh, but only half has been paid so far. He added that the filmmaker promised the remaining payment upon the film's release, which is uncertain. Varun highlighted that, according to Screenwriters' Association rules, the minimum payment for dialogues alone should be Rs 12 lakh, and around Rs 20 lakh for both dialogues and screenplay. He criticized this exploitation by a well-known director, who releases films frequently.

Advertisement

Varun Grover highlighted the neglect of veteran lyricists and writers in the film industry. He pointed out that while film posters often credit accountants, they frequently omit the names of essential contributors like Irshad Kamil and Gulzar. "Irshad Kamil‘s best album is Rockstar. When the CD was released, his name wasn’t mentioned. Today, if you go on any of the popular YouTube music channels, you’d find that even songs by Gulzar don’t mention his name. It’s happening even now, and it’s happening with the likes of Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Irshad Kamil," he said.

Varun Grover is a renowned lyricist, writer, director, and stand-up comedian known for his contributions to films such as Masaan, Qala, Merry Christmas, RRR, Gangs of Wasseypur, and the streaming series Sacred Games. He also recently made his directorial debut with All India Rank.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Varun Grover reacts to Mumbai Police's tweet regarding traffic management