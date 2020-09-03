Varun Mathur informs ED of Sushant's plans to work on Sourav Ganguly biopic and a virtual reality film: Report

A news report by India Today states Varun Mathur has informed ED that the late star wanted to do a biopic on Sourav Ganguly. As per the news report, Varun Mathur also told Enforcement Directorate that Sushant wanted to do a virtual reality based film.

The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has come in the form of his business partner Varun Mathur being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time. A news report by India Today states that Varun Mathur has informed ED that the late star wanted to do a biopic on former Indian Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. As per the news report, Varun Mathur also told Enforcement Directorate that the late actor wanted to also do a virtual reality based film. The ED is currently investigating the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The news reports have previously stated that Varun and Sushant had launched a company named, Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd in 2018. But, this company was shut down in the year 2019. The news reports further added that the late star Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to portray 12 different characters who are important figures of our country. The 12 characters include names like Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, and others. Further the late actor also wanted to do the Sourav Ganguly biopic but sadly that did not work out. The virtual reality based film was meant to be first of its kind film with Sushant Singh Rajput essaying 12 different characters.

India Today report adds that the expenditure by Sushant and Varun firm was Rs 8 Lakhs and the late actor had invested Rs 50,000 initially apart from some other expenses like for meetings and travel. As per the news report, ED will also grill Rishabh Thakkar, who is a National level billiards player and also plays snooker. Rishabh is reportedly friends with Rhea Chakraborty and will be grilled for the second time by the ED and data from his phone is also investigated for links with narcotic drugs.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Modi's lawyer claims top notch supplier 'Khatri' sold drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty)

Share your comment ×