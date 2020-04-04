Varun Sharma gets candid about Fukrey 3, working with Janhvi Kapoor and much more

Varun Sharma, who was seen in Fukrey, Chhichhore, etc, got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live session and spoke about quarantine break, Fukrey 3 and much more.

Varun Sharma is one of the stars in Bollywood who may not be a lead star in the industry but still has carved a niche for himself with his witty humour and acting prowess. We have known him as Choocha from Fukrey, Sexa from Chhichhore, Onida Singh from Arjun Patiala and many more roles. He has certainly revolutionalised the image of a comedian actor in the world heroes beating heroes and is enjoying a massive fan following. And while Varun is enjoying a quarantine break, Pinkvilla got hold of the Fukrey star during an exclusive Instagram Live session wherein he got candid about his dream to become an actor, movies and much more.

In the interview, Varun asserted that he loved and Kajol’s popular 90s track ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ and decided to be an actor while performing on the track once in his childhood. Furthermore, he was also quizzed about the much anticipated Fukrey 3 for which he had his hopes high. As of now, Varun will be seen in Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Roohi Afzana which will mark his first collaboration with the Dhadak star and he was all praises for the young starlet.

Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about the prevalent coronavirus outbreak in the country and the ongoing lockdown, the Chhichhore actor urged his fans to stay indoors, stay positive and practice home quarantine. Sharing his quarantine plan, he also revealed that he is currently spending time with his mother and relishing maa ke haath ka khana along with picking up new hobbies.

