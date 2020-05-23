Varun Sharma learns a new language during the lockdown

Actor Varun Sharma, popular as Choocha in the "Fukrey" films, is trying to expand his linguistic skills. He is learning Spanish during the lockdown.

"It is difficult to keep yourself busy all the time, so I thought why not use this time to explore a new skill. Hence, I am learning a new language. I always wanted to learn a new language and finally I got some time," Varun said.

He has also been learning painting with tips from his mother.

On the work front, Varun will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in "Roohi Afzana".

Credits :IANS

