  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varun Sharma learns a new language during the lockdown

Actor Varun Sharma, popular as Choocha in the "Fukrey" films, is trying to expand his linguistic skills. He is learning Spanish during the lockdown.
3837 reads Mumbai
Varun Sharma learns a new language during the lockdownVarun Sharma learns a new language during the lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It is difficult to keep yourself busy all the time, so I thought why not use this time to explore a new skill. Hence, I am learning a new language. I always wanted to learn a new language and finally I got some time," Varun said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is so much hiding in the Grey!!

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on

He has also been learning painting with tips from his mother.

On the work front, Varun will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in "Roohi Afzana".

Also Read Sonakshi Sinha pulling a prank on Varun Sharma in this throwback VIDEO will leave you in splits

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement