Varun Sharma on ‘pressure to perform’ after Choocha from Fukrey hit homerun with audience

Varun Sharma’s character Choocha from Fukrey became an instant success with the audience. The character along with Varun received a lot of love from the audience and critics at large. In a chat with Indian Express, Varun said, “When Fukrey and Fukrey Returns released, my character Choocha became so big and so loved. There was a pressure to perform the other characters in other films in a better way. It eventually happened with Chhichore’s Sexa. So, there is a constant work behind making a character better than the character I played in my previous film.”

Speaking further about the process of playing Choocha, Varun said, “It is a special character for me, of course. My career happened because of this film. However, to play Choocha, I had to unlearn a lot of things because when I started off, I had no idea and was fresh. Over the years, I have learned a lot about the craft. So, the challenge is to unlearn and bring that rawness to the character, which I had in Fukrey (2013).”

Varun shared his thoughts on being a host of the IPL related show and said, “It is a great initiative. All of us are cricket fanatics. We love watching it. Every year, we wait for IPL to entertain us. Blending cricket with entertainment is a great thought. It is like watching cricket with a bunch of friends, talking about the nostalgic moments and the gully cricket culture. So, we are having a lot of fun.”

