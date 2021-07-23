Varun Sharma’s childhood love story ended with first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Here’s how

Actor Varun Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web show, Chutzpah. In the series, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a hopeless romantic, who is in a long-distance relationship. However, when it comes to real life, Varun’s luck in maintaining long-distance relationships hasn’t been great. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Varun travelled down memory lane to recollect memories of one of his childhood love stories. Surprisingly, it has a funny connection with the first season of the TV serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Talking about if he has ever been in a long-distance relationship, Varun said, "I have not been in a relationship, firstly, for a very long time. I think it has been a while. But if we are talking about long-distance relationship, I have a funny anecdote to share." Further on, the actor went on to share a real story that happened with him during his school days. At the time, people did not enjoy the benefit of using smart mobile devices. Hence, landlines played a crucial role in his childhood love story.

"When I was in school, there were no mobile phones, we used to have landlines, do you remember landlines? They had these locks that parents used to put on to ensure the kids do not use it. So there was this girl, I won't say I was dating but we liked each other and wanted to talk all day. We were attracted and the biggest thing we did was to write in each other's slam books,” added Varun.

Coincidently, Varun’s mother and the girl’s mother had something in common. Both of them loved watching Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which paved a way for Varun to enjoy landline calls with his childhood crush. He explained, "My mom used to watch Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. Now this person I used to like, her mom would also watch Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. So, we used to sneak out the telephone at the time of the show to talk for some time. We knew exactly when the next break would come. But then, that season of Kasautii got over and same happened with our relationship".

Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and helmed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah will premier online on Friday, July 23. Apart from Varun, Manjot Singh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tanya Maniktala, Gautam Mehra, Kshitij Chauhan, Diksha Singh, and Varun Tewari essay significant roles in the show. The new web series revolves around the modern world of the internet and the transformation of human identity in today’s era.

