Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian commits suicide in Mumbai
The Bollywood industry has been going through a rough time these days. Not only it has witnessed a complete shutdown for over two months in wake of COVID 19 outbreak which led to a financial crisis for the actors, junior artists and daily wagers, several young actors have also committed suicide lately. While the industrywalas are struggling to hold on a little longer in the crisis situation, another shocking news from the glamour world has left everyone bereaved.
According to the media reports, Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian has committed suicide in Mumbai last evening. Reportedly, the lady had jumped from the 14th floor of the building in Mumbai’s Malad area. While she was rushed to the hospital soon, Disha was declared brought dead by the doctors. To note, the reason behind Disha’s extreme step is still a mystery. However, police is investigating the matter further.
To note, Disha has been working with Fukrey actor Varun for around a year now. Reportedly, the lady was reportedly working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone and worked for several celebrities like Bharti Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Congratulations Sexa!! 6months of working with you has been an absolute bliss @fukravarun and I'm so glad that I have such an amazing milestone as 'Chhichchorre' to celebrate as I complete 6months with you. You have undoubtedly outdone yourself and jumped way above the benchmark you had set earlier! Thank you for giving me an opportunity to work with you and I hope I get to be a part of more such journeys of yours and the well deserved success it will bring to you! #chhichhore #sexa #VarunSharma #team
Earlier, young artists like Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had committed suicide. It was reported that both Manmeet and Preksha too the drastic step due to lack of work during the lockdown which led financial crisis for the junior artists. Their unfortunate demise had left the industry in a state of shock and several celebrities had paid their condolences. To recall, Preksha had also shared a cryptic last message on social media which spoke volumes about her mental health. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana.”
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Tragic.May her soul rest in peace,prayers for her family.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Lack of work fear of job cut ..pay cut is taking its toll on everyone .suicide is for the meek and weak .tough times don't last tough people do .
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Varun Sharma is not a big star Clearly it's lack of work which was scaring his staff. Hope this young girl's family finds strength .
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Very weak minded youth that become discouraged due to lack of work or crushing of dreams. As long as u have food to eat and roof over your head , learn to be greatful .