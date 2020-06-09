Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian commits suicide in Mumbai

Disha Salian, who happens to be Varun Sharma’s manager, had, reportedly, jumped off her building in Mumbai.

The Bollywood industry has been going through a rough time these days. Not only it has witnessed a complete shutdown for over two months in wake of COVID 19 outbreak which led to a financial crisis for the actors, junior artists and daily wagers, several young actors have also committed suicide lately. While the industrywalas are struggling to hold on a little longer in the crisis situation, another shocking news from the glamour world has left everyone bereaved.

According to the media reports, Varun Sharma’s manager Disha Salian has committed suicide in Mumbai last evening. Reportedly, the lady had jumped from the 14th floor of the building in Mumbai’s Malad area. While she was rushed to the hospital soon, Disha was declared brought dead by the doctors. To note, the reason behind Disha’s extreme step is still a mystery. However, police is investigating the matter further.

To note, Disha has been working with Fukrey actor Varun for around a year now. Reportedly, the lady was reportedly working for Bunty Sajdeh’s Cornerstone and worked for several celebrities like Bharti Singh and .

Earlier, young artists like Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had committed suicide. It was reported that both Manmeet and Preksha too the drastic step due to lack of work during the lockdown which led financial crisis for the junior artists. Their unfortunate demise had left the industry in a state of shock and several celebrities had paid their condolences. To recall, Preksha had also shared a cryptic last message on social media which spoke volumes about her mental health. She wrote, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana.”

Also Read: Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide; Emotional last message hints about her mental health

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×