Vashu Bhagnani recalls getting call from Akshay Kumar after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan didn't work; 'Jo bhi hoga mil baant ke karenge'

Producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has been accused of non-payments to his staff recently. It was said that the filmmaker sold his office to pay the pending salaries and laid off 80% of the employees.

While he has already denied the speculations, recently he also added that he has been constantly getting support from industry friends like Akshay Kumar and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Vashu Bhagnani on his chat with Akshay Kumar and Ali Abbas Zafar during tough times

Akshay Kumar has done several films like Bell Bottom, Mission Raniganj, Cuttputlli, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in the past few years. While these films didn't get the desired response, BMCM was a major disappointment considering it was one of the biggest films this year so far.

Vashu has now revealed that he has been getting constant support from industry friends in the tough times. During an interview with ANI, he recalled getting a call from Akshay when BMCM didn't get a good response. The filmmaker said that Akshay consoled him and suggested to not worry. "Jo bhi hoga mil baant ke karenge (Whatever will be the losses, we'll share)," he said while quoting Akshay. Vashu also mentioned that he's in touch with BMCM director Ali Abbas Zafar too.

Apart from Akshay & Ali, he recalled getting calls from Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty as well. He recalled feeling happy when Sunny called him early in the morning to lend his support even though both of them never made a film together. Talking about receiving a call from Suniel, he said that even he offered him unconditional support.

Vashu Bhagnani is ready to start 5 more films

Vashu said that he is not worried about people making allegations about him. He added that he only cares about the public because they pay to watch his films. While making a strong statement that he is unaffected by the allegations, the filmmaker said that he is gearing up to start 5 films soon.

He also mentioned that he is focusing on setting up a new office building including a structure in Mumbai that will be up in the next 4 months.

