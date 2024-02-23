Vashu Bhagnani thanks PM Modi for wishing son Jackky Bhagnani, bahu Rakul Preet Singh: ‘This is one asset…’

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their post-wedding appearance in Goa, as can be seen on Nickky Bhagnani's Instagram. Rakul wore a floral jumpsuit, while Jackky donned a floral beach shirt and shorts. The wedding became even more memorable as PM Narendra Modi sent congratulations to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his wife Puja in a beautiful letter. Vashu, expressing gratitude, revealed the family's decision to frame and treasure the PM's letter with heartfelt good wishes.

Vashu Bhagnani thanks PM Modi

Rakul and Jackky's wedding became more extraordinary with a surprise letter from PM Narendra Modi, congratulating Vashu Bhagnani and Puja. The viral letter prompted Vashu's gratitude, stating the family's decision to frame it and cherish the PM's good wishes. In an interview with ANI, Vashu expressed his deep appreciation, saying, "I have no words to thank PM Modi for the honor he has bestowed on us. It is such a beautifully worded letter. We have decided to frame it so that his blessings can stay with the couple as they embark on a new journey together. I can never forget this moment; it's an asset I will treasure the most."

PM Modi's warm wishes for Rakul and Jackky's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani received a congratulatory letter from PM Narendra Modi. The couple, expressing gratitude, shared it on their social media. Jackky, in a tweet, conveyed, "Your blessings deeply touch our hearts, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your kind wishes as we embark on this significant new chapter." Rakul, in her tweet, expressed, "Thank you so much Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Your blessings hold significant meaning for us."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21, marking a 3 day celebration attended by Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan. A Mumbai reception is anticipated, promising a star-studded event with the presence of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, and other notable Bollywood celebrities.

