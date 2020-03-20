Vasundhara Raje attended Kanika Kapoor’s party; Goes into self quarantine after the singer was tested positive

After Kanika Kapoor was tested positive of Coronavirus, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was spotted partying with her lately, has self quarantined herself.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been making the headlines ever since she was spotted partying with Kanika Kapoor who has been tested positive of coronavirus lately. It was reported that Kanika, who has returned from the United Kingdom lately, hid her travel history from the authorities and was partying in Lucknow. Interestingly, senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh too were a part of the party. In fact, ever since Kanika has been confirmed about being infected with COVID 19, the pictures of Raje partying with the renowned singer has been doing the rounds on social media.

While Kanika has been sent quarantine in the hospital, Vasundhara has also decided to isolate herself to prevent the widespread of the deadly virus. Confirming the news on micro-blogging site Twitter, the renowned politician also emphasised that while her son has also self quarantined themselves and are taking all the safety measure to combat coronavirus. “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” Raje tweeted.

Check out Vasundhra Raje's tweet about going in self-quarantine after Kanika Kapoor was tested positive with Coronavirus:

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Talking about Kanika Kapoor, the singer had shared the news of about being Coronavirus positive on social media earlier today. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” she wrote. The diva also urged her fans not to panic in the crisis situation, practice self-quarantine along with the following the precautionary measures.

