Vatsal Sheth drops UNSEEN photos from Taarzan The Wonder Car as film clocks 19 years of release

Taarzan: The Wonder Car, one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema completed 19 glorious years of release on August 6. The film starred Vatsal Sheth, Ayesha Takia, Ajay Devgn, and others. The story of Raj (Vatsal) revamping his deceased father's (Ajay) car into a wonderful car named Taarzan and the car coming alive to kill his father's murderers remains alive in everyone's hearts to date. From eight to eighty, the film is loved by people of all ages. Now, a while ago Vatsal who made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2004 with this film shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets to celebrate the film's milestone.

Vatsal Sheth drops unseen photos from Taarzan The Wonder Car

A few hours ago, Vatsal Sheth took to his Instagram and shared six unseen pictures from Taarzan: The Wonder Car. He captioned it, "19 years ago #taarzanthewondercar @ajaydevgn @theabbasmustan #AyeshaTakia @babafilms_official."

In the first picture, Vatsal can be seen posing with the car Taarzan. In the next snap, he is seen with Ajay Devgn who played the role of his father in the film. The third one shows Vatsal posing with Ayesha Takia inside the car. Notably, with this film, Ayesha also made her acting debut in the film industry. The other pictures show the actor with half of the cast and crew of the film.

Fans react to Vatsal Sheth's post

As soon as Vatsal shared the unseen pictures from Taarzan: The Wonder Car, fans couldn't hold their excitement. One wrote, "It's been 19 years since "Oo lala re oola la re"... OMG." Another commented, "Watched this movie billions of times yet loved it every time!" "My only favourite movie of childhood," wrote a third fan. "Bachpan ki favorite movie thi," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Can't believe it's been 19 years I use to love this movie and have watched so many times in my childhood." "All tm fav movie...." wrote another Instagram user. Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis along with congratulatory messages.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vatsal spoke about his debut movie. He said, "I was never skeptical and was more than excited. Abbas-Mustan is a very big name in the industry and I got to debut under them, It was a car movie, and who doesn't like cars? It was such an amazing concept, set up in a nice way, big budget film and we had Ajay sir in the film. I thought it couldn't get better than that."

Meanwhile, Taarzan: The Wonder Car was released on August 6, 2004. The film is directed by Mustan Burmawalla, andAbbas Burmawalla. The cast of the film also included Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and others in pivotal roles.