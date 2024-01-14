VD 18: Varun Dhawan gives peek into Muhurat Pooja ft. Keerthy Suresh-Wamiqa Gabbi; title to be announced soon

Varun Dhawan, last seen in the film Bawaal, is presently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming project. The action-packed entertainer, tentatively titled VD 18, stands as his inaugural collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, renowned for Jawan. In this venture, Varun will be sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The actor has now treated fans to glimpses from the Muhurat Pooja of the film, heightening anticipation, and has promised to unveil the official title in the near future.

Muhurat Pooja glimpses of Varun Dhawan’s VD 18 released along with promise of title announcement soon

On Sunday, January 15, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the makers of the highly anticipated film, temporarily known as VD 18, unveiled a video offering a glimpse into the Muhurat Pooja. Lead actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories to share the video with an enticing caption, "Vd18 Title reveal soon…"

The video showcased the venue decorated with festive decorations, featuring the movie's clapperboard embellished with flowers. Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani made their entrance into the pooja ceremony. Keerthy Suresh, making her Bollywood debut with this film, graced the occasion elegantly dressed in a vibrant yellow saree.

Varun Dhawan looked effortlessly stylish in a blue shirt and white pants, warmly greeting the guests. Wamiqa Gabbi, who has recently garnered acclaim for her work in projects like Khufiya and Jubilee, looked stunning in an ethnic blue suit.

Advertisement

The team partook in the ceremonial pooja, adorned with garlands. Some behind-the-scenes moments from the shooting were also shared towards the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

More about Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer VD 18

The movie, directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, has ignited significant excitement among fans. It is said to have a compelling storyline, with the promise of powerful performances, and the inclusion of high-octane action sequences.

Presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios & Cine1 Studios, VD 18’s shoot is currently underway, and fans are eagerly awaiting the official title announcement.

ALSO READ: Wamiqa Gabbi commences shooting for Varun Dhawan, Atlee’s VD18; says ‘eternally grateful to 2023'