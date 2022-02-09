'VD you're the best': Vaani Kapoor gets a surprise gift from Varun Dhawan; Check it out

Okay, who doesn’t like surprise gifts? Admit it with us - the kid in us always loves to have a Santa in their lives. And it really doesn’t matter what the gift is, it is the thought behind it that counts. Well, it seems Varun Dhawan is Vaani Kapoor’s real-life Santa. Just a while ago, Vaani shared a glimpse of the present that Varun gave her, and spoiler alert: You’re going to fall in love with the absolutely artistic gift.

In the story that Vaani Kapoor posted on her Instagram, she couldn’t stop gushing over Varun’s perfect gift. We could see an impeccable hand-painted piece of denim. The picture drawn was of a girl and cat, taking inspiration from Vaani and her beloved kitties. Along with the picture, Vaani wrote, ‘This is the coolest present EVER! VD you’re the best @varundvn,’ affectionately calling Varun as VD. Santa Varun in return, reposted the story on his Instagram as well. Well, who doesn’t like sweet healthy Bollywood friendships? We absolutely love and root for it!

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from this, she is gearing up for Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The periodic action drama also stars Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo followed by Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani under his kitty. It seems like both the actors are set to have a busy, amazing year!

