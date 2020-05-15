Ved & Tara, Kabir & Preeti, Naina & Bunny or Zoe & Veer; Which love story do you relate with the most? COMMENT

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Ved-Tara from Tamasha and Bunny- Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s Kabir- Preeti from Kabir Singh and Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Zoe-Veer from Love Aaj Kal are popular on screen couples. Which love story would you pick? Tell us in the comments.

Every year, Bollywood films end up giving us some memorable love stories that win over our hearts. Speaking of this, among the most adored love stories in Bollywood, and ’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh and Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal have managed to impress the youth. All 4 films gave us iconic on screen pairs like Ved-Tara, Bunny- Naina, Kabir-Preeti and Zoe-Veer that managed to leave us in awe of love.

While Ved and Tara from Tamasha showed us that true love will help you find your true path and will never ask you to change who you truly are, Naina and Bunny were the poster couple of ‘opposites attract.’ While Bunny wanted to travel the world, Naina wanted to settle down. In the process of this, Bunny realises that he wants to travel with someone he loves and goes to Naina. Ranbir and Deepika played both Ved and Tara and Naina and Bunny perfectly and tugged at our hearts.

On the other hand, Shahid and Kiara as Kabir and Preeti, showed us what obsessive love looks like. While Kabir was madly in love with Preeti, the girl too would go to any extent for him. However, their story takes a tragic turn but in the end, all turns out well. Kabir Singh managed to impress the youth more due to the college angle and hence, resonated with them. On the other hand, Zoe and Veer from Love Aaj Kal, played by Sara and Kartik were the perfect mix of modern with old school love. Their chemistry and romance won our hearts and showed us that true love means letting someone be and not change them for yourself. All 4 love stories have impressed everyone. However, it would be interesting to know from you, which one resonates with you the most?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Credits :Instagram

