Ved & Tara, Kabir & Preeti, Naina & Bunny or Zoe & Veer; Which love story do you relate with the most? COMMENT
Every year, Bollywood films end up giving us some memorable love stories that win over our hearts. Speaking of this, among the most adored love stories in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh and Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal have managed to impress the youth. All 4 films gave us iconic on screen pairs like Ved-Tara, Bunny- Naina, Kabir-Preeti and Zoe-Veer that managed to leave us in awe of love.
While Ved and Tara from Tamasha showed us that true love will help you find your true path and will never ask you to change who you truly are, Naina and Bunny were the poster couple of ‘opposites attract.’ While Bunny wanted to travel the world, Naina wanted to settle down. In the process of this, Bunny realises that he wants to travel with someone he loves and goes to Naina. Ranbir and Deepika played both Ved and Tara and Naina and Bunny perfectly and tugged at our hearts.
On the other hand, Shahid and Kiara as Kabir and Preeti, showed us what obsessive love looks like. While Kabir was madly in love with Preeti, the girl too would go to any extent for him. However, their story takes a tragic turn but in the end, all turns out well. Kabir Singh managed to impress the youth more due to the college angle and hence, resonated with them. On the other hand, Zoe and Veer from Love Aaj Kal, played by Sara and Kartik were the perfect mix of modern with old school love. Their chemistry and romance won our hearts and showed us that true love means letting someone be and not change them for yourself. All 4 love stories have impressed everyone. However, it would be interesting to know from you, which one resonates with you the most?
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Ved-Tara ♥️
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Kabir and Preeti take the honour for sure.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Kabir and preeti for sure!!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Kabir and Preeti
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Zoe-veer. I just loved the fact that veer kept on believing that eventually zoe will come to her and indeed that happened. Eventually money lost infront of love
Anonymous 5 hours ago
In my opinion, Veer & Zoe from Love Aaj Kal. Because it suits with this generation more than other pairs. After this, I like Naina & Bunny and Ved & Tara. These two are also relatable. But Kabir & Preeti isn't relatable. I don't think any girl will prefer to be in a relationship with a guy like Kabir and accept him after what he have done unless she's dumb & emotional fool.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
In my opinion Naina and Bunuy is a good pair
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Prem & Sumon from Maine pyar Kiya which defined me the meaning of love. From the contemporaries of course Naina & Bunny.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Naina is the most relatable to me, as in it starts with the boy but you end up staying because of the friends. But as for the movies, Shahid and Ranbir totally overshadowed their girls in terms of acting. Sara, despite being new and Kartik having double role, held her own against him, but the movie was written for Zoe to be the main character, not him, so that is her advantage... in the other 3, the guys are clearly the main character, the one the audience follows more anyway.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Of course all time Veer and Zoe..#Sartik
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Kabir Singh!