Vedaa: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming action thriller

Vedaa starring John Abraham and Sharvari is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani will be released on August 15. Ahead of the release, let's have a detailed look at the film's cast, plot, runtime, certification, and other details.

Vedaa features a stellar cast. John Abraham will be seen playing the role of Major Abhimanyu. Sharvari will play the titular role. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Mouni Roy, and others will be seen in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the plot, the 3-minute and 10-second trailer of Vedaa opens with John Abraham's character Abhimanyu. He can be seen hand-tied by a group of people from the oppressive system. It follows a woman named Vedaa, played by Sharvari fighting against all the odd systems with the help of John. The high-octane action thriller features powerful stunts of these two actors.

In a statement, John shared, "I am excited to be part of a film like Vedaa." He also added that it is a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for the right things.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification gave a U/A certificate to Vedaa and trimmed it by over 9 minutes. The censor board asked the makers to revise a 1-minute, 16-second disclaimer by adding a voiceover. Additionally, a dialogue deemed derogatory towards women and social identity needed alteration, and the abusive term ‘behenk*or’ was replaced with ‘bana’.

A 2-minute-16-second hanging scene has been removed from the film. The filmmakers were also instructed to mute the mention of ‘Jodhpur’ when referring to the Jodhpur High Court. Apart from this, the CBFC requested a 30% reduction in the violent visuals depicted within the court premises.

In one scene, a character listens to an audio track featuring Sanskrit shlokas, which has now been removed by the censor board. The board also required the removal of text that read "Brahmin son…Shudra’s son" and instructed the makers to blur scenes depicting the tearing of currency notes.

On the other hand, Vedaa's runtime is 2 hours 30 minutes. The film's first song titled Zaroorat Se Zyada was released and received a lot of praise.

Meanwhile, Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment and will hit theaters on August 15.

