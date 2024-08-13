Vedaa star John Abraham reveals his first salary after MBA was Rs 6500; says 'My lunch would cost Rs 6'

John Abraham, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, Vedaa, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades. In 2003, John made his debut with Jism, and he later ventured into action and comedy films. He gained recognition after playing an antagonist role in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom. John recently revealed that he used to earn Rs 6,500 as his first salary after he pursued an MBA, and he would spend Rs 6 on lunch in 1999.

During the latest podcast of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, John Abraham recalled his struggling period before he entered Bollywood. After completing his MBA, John shared that he joined a company where he received a remuneration of Rs 6,500. He then got promoted as a media planner in an advertising agency.

Talking about it further, the Vedaa actor added that he later participated in the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 1999 where he was judged by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Karan Kapoor.

John, whose take-home salary was Rs 11,500, remembered winning the competition and receiving Rs 40,000 in cash prize. The actor recalled how he was surprised to win the "huge amount".

The 51-year-old actor was then asked about his expenditure and how he managed to survive with limited money. He shared, "My expenses were very less. My lunch would have 2 chapatis and dal fry, this was in 1999, and my food used to cost 6 rupees 25 paisa."

The Vedaa star recalled he would eat breakfast at home and then skip dinner as he used to work late in the office. Apart from food, his expenses include petrol for his bike. John remembered the times when he didn't own a mobile phone and would travel using a train pass.

The actor revealed that he would invest his money in equity-based mutual funds at the beginning of his career.

Directed by Nikhhil Advani, Vedaa is scheduled to be released on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee in crucial roles. The upcoming action-drama movie is said to be inspired by true events.

John's notable works include Paap, Housefull 2, Taxi No. 9211, Salaam-e-Ishq, and many more.

