Vedaa's Holiyaan OUT: Sharvari Wagh's high-energy dance performance in peppy new track will get you rolling for the festival of colors

Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, is set to premiere on August 15, alongside Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. While Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein incorporate comedic elements, Vedaa promises to be a full-fledged action film, with John Abraham in his element. The film's song Holiyaan has been released and is rapidly gaining popularity online.

The new song Holiyaan from Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham's upcoming film Vedaa is out and going viral all over the internet. The song is a contemporary rendition of the classic Holi track Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal. In this vibrant new version, Sharvari Wagh dazzles with her dynamic dance moves, capturing the lively essence of Holi. She energetically performs with colors flying everywhere, perfectly embodying the festive spirit.

The song is an ideal addition to Holi celebrations and will have audiences dancing to its infectious beats. The rap section adds a modern twist, enhancing the track's appeal. Additionally, John Abraham makes a striking appearance towards the end, showcasing his rugged look as he battles foes, adding a thrilling touch to the video.

Vedaa follows the story of a young woman, played by Sharvari Wagh, who challenges a restrictive system spearheaded by Abhishek Banerjee's mysterious villain. With the support of an unexpected ally, portrayed by John Abraham, she transforms this unconventional partnership into a potent force in her fight for justice.

Apart from John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, the cast also features Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy. Vedaa is helmed by Nikkhil Advani with a script by Aseem Arrora. The production team includes Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, with Minnakshi Das as co-producer.

