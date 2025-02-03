Vedang Raina can’t stop blushing as he reacts to being asked ‘Khushi ji ki movie hit hai’ at Loveyapa screening: WATCH

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are gearing up for the release of the second film of their career, Loveyapa. While the film is inching closer to its release date, the makers hosted a special screening of the rom-com on Sunday. Among other guests, it was Khushi’s rumored beau Vedang Raina who arrived to support her and reacted to being asked if the film was a ‘hit.’

On Sunday, February 2, Khushi Kapoor’s rumored beau and actor Vedang Raina looked extremely handsome as he made a splashing appearance at the Loveyapa screening. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the Jigra actor was surrounded by shutterbugs who showered him with compliments, calling him "handsome," leaving the actor blushing.

In addition to this, before making his way inside the venue, Vedang fulfilled the paps’ request by posing for them. He exuded his charm, beaming a bright smile. The photographers asked him, "Khushi ji ki movie hit hai (Is Khushi ji’s movie a hit)? " He turned red and replied in shyness, "bilkul (of course), hit hai (it's a hit)!"

For the special occasion, Vedang looked handsome in a black t-shirt paired with beige pants and white sneakers.

Vedang Raina attends Loveyapa screening

Reacting to the video, several internet users gushed over Raina’s good looks as a fan called him "Handsome Hunkk," while many dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Notably, when the trailer of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa was released, Vedang Raina also shared his thoughts on the upcoming romantic comedy. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared the trailer and called it "So much fun," followed by a white heart, fire, and multiple heart eye emojis.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina stepped into the industry together with their debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While Vedang was last seen in Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Loveyapa will mark Khushi’s second film of her career.

Directed by Laal Singh Chadha fame Advait Chandan, the film led by Khushi and Junaid also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in key roles. Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is poised to release on February 7, 2025.

Notably, it is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.