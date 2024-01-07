Vedang Raina reacts to being called Ranveer Singh’s lookalike; reveals comparison with SRK-Varun Dhawan

In the limelight for his Bollywood debut in The Archies, actor Vedang Raina has been garnering widespread attention in the past few months. His performance in the film earned him praise, sparking discussions across social media. Notably, his resemblance to Ranveer Singh has become a topic of conversation. In a recent interview, Vedang addressed this comparison and shared that he has also been likened to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Vedang Raina on resemblance with Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vedang Raina addressed the discussions surrounding his resemblance to Ranveer Singh. Vedang acknowledged that the topic blew up after a few social media posts, though personally, he remained unconvinced. He shared, “I still don't really see it. But I just thought that if so many people are seeing something then there must be some truth to it. But I personally didn’t see it.”

Having met Ranveer only once or twice and never discussing the resemblance with him, Vedang expressed flattery at being compared to someone he admires as both an actor and a performer. He described it as a "great thing."

Vedang revealed that throughout his life, he has consistently been compared to others in terms of looks. He stated, “I’m hearing Varun Dhawan also, then young Shah Rukh Khan also, Ranveer Singh has been going around a lot. At least some comments I have seen. Now, I can’t take this pressure on myself. It’s just that it’s like a resemblance.”

More about Vedang Raina starrer The Archies

The teen musical comedy, The Archies, helmed by director Zoya Akhtar, stands as an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics bearing the same name. Vedang Raina takes on the character of Reggie Mantle, sharing the screen with a talented ensemble cast that includes Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal. This movie made its debut on Netflix on December 7.

On the personal front, Vedang has found himself entangled in dating rumors with co-star Khushi Kapoor. Fueling the speculations, the duo was recently spotted returning from a New Year vacation, accompanied by Khushi's family.

