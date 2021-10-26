Hum Do Hamare Do Song Vedha Sajjeya OUT: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon starrer is a soothing wedding track

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do will be releasing on the digital platform on October 29. Ahead of the film release, the makers are releasing songs to increase the excitement level among fans. They have recently shared the teaser of another upcoming song titled Vedha Sajjeya. The song has been released today and the lead actress of the film took to her Instagram account to break the news to her fans. The 11-second teaser featuring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ratna Pathak Shah was released yesterday.

The short teaser seems to be from the duo's wedding and Sanon also hinted at the same as she mentioned in the caption that the song would be sure to give fans 'shaadi feels'. The song opens with the roka ceremony of Kriti and Rajkummar. Both are twinning in the cream colour outfit. The lead actress is looking very beautiful in her wedding look. A few days ago, the song Kamli was released and it featured some sweet moments from the life of Sanon and Rao's characters and chronicled their love story. The song begins with the two arriving at their marriage ceremony on a two-wheeler. The music video is the perfect compilation of the relationship the two share with each other and gives fans a glimpse into their bond ahead of the film's release.