Hum Do Hamare Do Song Vedha Sajjeya OUT: Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon starrer is a soothing wedding track
The short teaser seems to be from the duo's wedding and Sanon also hinted at the same as she mentioned in the caption that the song would be sure to give fans 'shaadi feels'. The song opens with the roka ceremony of Kriti and Rajkummar. Both are twinning in the cream colour outfit. The lead actress is looking very beautiful in her wedding look. A few days ago, the song Kamli was released and it featured some sweet moments from the life of Sanon and Rao's characters and chronicled their love story. The song begins with the two arriving at their marriage ceremony on a two-wheeler. The music video is the perfect compilation of the relationship the two share with each other and gives fans a glimpse into their bond ahead of the film's release.
Watch the song here:
The trailer of the upcoming film was recently released. Helmed by Abhishek Jain, the film tells a story of the adoption of parents but with a twist. Rajkummar Rao, who adopts parents, played by Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal to get Kriti Sanon's character to fall in love with him and eventually marry him. The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi.
