Veer Pahariya breaks silence on trolling over ‘langdi’ dance step in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force: ‘Have become a meme’

Veer Pahariya stepped into the spotlight with his debut in the high-flying action thriller Sky Force, earning praise for the film but also drawing some unexpected attention. A viral video of his quirky hook step from the movie set social media abuzz. Some viewers were amused, while others didn’t hold back their critiques. Unfazed by the mixed reactions, Veer embraced the buzz, joking that becoming a meme has only made him more popular and he’s more than happy to ride that wave.

In a chat with Hauterrfly, Veer Pahariya revealed that he actually thrives on getting trolled. Reflecting on his viral dance move from the song Rang, he shared how much he enjoys the unexpected fame. He expressed his excitement about becoming a meme, saying it’s something he’s admired in other actors.

“I have become a meme; can you imagine? I’m immortalised with this dance,” he said enthusiastically. He even joked that just doing the 'langdi' step now would make people recognize him, something unimaginable just weeks ago.

Veer revealed that the trolling around his viral dance move has actually boosted his career. In an interview, he shared that the increased attention has significantly spiked his social media engagement, opening doors for new opportunities. Since the Rang song went viral, Veer has already performed at two weddings— even pulling off the langdi step with the bride. Jokingly, he told one groom, “This is my fifth round. If I do two more, the bride will be mine.”

Embracing the unexpected perks of the meme fame, the Sky Force actor sees wedding performances as a dream gig for any actor. He even cheekily welcomed more trolling, hoping it brings even more wedding invites and a boost to his earnings.

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has made a powerful impact at the box office, becoming the first film of 2025 to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film is packed with gripping aerial battle sequences and serves as a heartfelt tribute to Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC, the only Indian Air Force officer to be honored posthumously with the Maha Vir Chakra.

Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the action drama also features standout performances from Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, adding emotional depth to this soaring tale of courage and sacrifice.