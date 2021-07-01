From Veer Zaara to Bajirao Mastani, here are 7 films rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress earned her spot in the film industry through sheer efforts. However, she gave up several hit films with many A-lister actors and filmmakers. Known for beauty and brains, directors would queue up to sign her. She is among the few female actresses who have worked in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. In past, Aishwarya kept her fans engaged with her bold performances. She has always been one of the most recognised celebrities across the globe.

Multi-talented actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not only impressed Bollywood buffs but also critics with her magical on screen performances. She began her career by winning the Miss World 1994 pageant, and made her debut in 1997 in Iruvar, a Tamil movie. She appeared in movies including ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Taal’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and more remarkable films. To name a few Hollywood movies, Aishwarya played roles in ‘Bride & Prejudice’ and ‘Provoked’, but did you know the actress refused some projects during her journey?

Scroll below to see the movies Aishwarya Rai turned down:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs. In a conversation with Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed that among several other actresses, she was being roped in for Tina’s role, which was ultimately played by Rani Mukherji. She turned the offer down as she said, “I’d have been lynched had I done the movie”. The super-hit film starred the trio , Kajol and Rani Mukherji.

Veer-Zaara

A super-hit film of 2004, Veer-Zaara was reportedly offered to Aishwarya, however, she couldn’t become a part of it due to unknown reasons. The actress revealed the same on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. The movie later starred in the lead role opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was the comedy-drama flick Munna Bhai M.B.B.S one tremendous loss to Aishwarya Rai? It has been reported that she was offered the role of Dr Suman in the movie, but was played by Gracy Singh after Aishwarya rejected the film. The movie starred none other than the superstar Sanjay Dutt.

Raja Hindustani

Did you know Aishwarya Rai was offered Raja Hindustani? In an interview with Femina, Aishwarya revealed that she was the first choice for the movie Raja Hindustani instead of Karisma Kapoor.

Troy

Reportedly, Brad Pitt-starrer Troy was also offered to Aishwarya Rai, however, the actress refused to be a part of it. Yes, you read it right. Filmmakers approached her to play Briseis in the movie but Aishwarya turned down the role.

Bajirao Mastani & Padmaavat

Both Sanjay Leela Bhansali films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat were first put forward to Aishwarya. However, the actress in an interview with Spotboye revealed that she refused them . Bajirao Mastani starred alongside and , while , Ranveer and Deepika were part of Padmaavat.

