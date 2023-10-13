Veere Di Wedding 2: Rhea Kapoor CONFIRMS to be working on sequel; says ‘It will be very different’

Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, hit the big screens in 2018. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi was a huge hit and garnered praises from the audience and critics alike. For far too long, there have been rumors about a sequel to Veere Di Wedding 2. In July, Pinkvilla exclusively informed us that the idea for Veere Di Wedding 2 had been locked. Now, Rhea Kapoor has herself confirmed that Veere Di 2 is happening!

Rhea Kapoor confirms she is working on Veere Di Wedding 2

In an interview with News18, Rhea Kapoor confirmed the sequel and said that she is working on Veere Di Wedding 2. Speaking about what to expect from the sequel, Rhea said that the film will be ‘very different’, and is not going to be what anybody expects. She also revealed what took her so long to lock the sequel, and she said, “I didn’t want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one and I knew that it was going to be hard because Veere Di Wedding is my everything.”

Rhea is finally pleased with the story of Veere Di Wedding 2. She said that it is such an important film for her and that she is very attached to it. She didn’t want to do the sequel if she didn’t get the same amount of joy she did from making the first one. “So, yes, Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works,” Rhea shared.

While Rhea has confirmed working on Veere Di Wedding 2, so far, there has been no confirmation on the cast of the sequel. There have been rumors that Kareena and Sonam will reunite once again for the sequel, but we’ll just have to wait and watch if this is true. Rhea also spoke about collaborating with her sister Sonam Kapoor again. While she didn’t reveal whether it is for Veere Di Wedding 2 or not, she said, “We are again coming together. I’m really excited about it because we are doing something completely different… We always find a way to come together (professionally).”

What we know about Veere Di Wedding 2

Meanwhile, in July, Pinkvilla reported that Veere Di Wedding 2 will go on floors next year, that is, in 2024. “Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept have already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year,” informed a source.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Veere Di Wedding 2 idea locked, film to go on floors next year