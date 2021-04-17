Veere Di Wedding star Sumeet Vyas tests positive for COVID-19: Stay safe and see you on the other side

Star of Permanent Roommates Sumeet Vyas revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and shared a message for his fans on an Instagram post.

COVID cases in the state of Maharashtra have spiked up to over 30 lacs. Many Bollywood celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID and the latest to put out a statement is Sumeet Vyas. He has recently put out a post on Instagram where he wrote, “HELLO, SO I’VE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.” Sumeet mentioned that he is taking all the precautions with prescribed medicines by his doctor and will be under home quarantine. Sunil Grover reacted to the post by commenting, “Get well soon brother”.

Sumeet further mentioned in the post that he has very mild to negligible symptoms though he requested anyone who has been in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. Sumeet ended his post by writing, “Stay safe and see you on the other side soon.” Some of the other Bollywood celebs to have been diagnosed Corona positive include a long list of , , , and amongst others. Vicky Kaushal had also been diagnosed with Covid positive but today he shared the news that now he has tested negative.

Take a look at the post here:

Sumeet Vyas is one of the first stars to have born out of the emerging web series scene in India. He acted in Permanent Roommates season 1 and 2 and that skyrocketed his career to stardom. Sumeet’s last theatrical release was Rajkumar Rao starrer Made in China which failed to do wonders at the box office. He was last seen in Covid stories based Anthology called Unpaused and got a lot of praise for his nuanced characterization.

Also Read| Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul become proud parents of a baby boy; Couple REVEAL his name

Credits :Sumeet Vyas Instagram

Share your comment ×