Velle Trailer OUT: Abhay Deol & Karan Deol starrer promises a fun ride with comedy & crime
The video opens with the introduction of Rahul (Karan Deol) and his two friends. They are school students and not good ones. But one day they see a girl in their school and are impressed by her. The next scene shows how they plan to kidnap the girl’s father but the girl gets kidnapped. And the kidnapper asks them for Rs 10 lakh. In between this, Abhay Deol is also introduced where he is shown narrating this story to Mouni Roy.
Karan shared a new poster on his Instagram featuring Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy and wrote, “Get your Vella squad together,10th Dec 2021# Velle releasing at a cinema near you.”
Watch the trailer here:
Karan Deol's grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra had too shared the poster of his grandson's upcoming film. “Heartiest congratulations to the entire team,” he had tweeted. Sharing the poster of the film Abhay Deol had written, “Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai. Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon,” tagging Karan Deol, Anya Singh, and Mouni Roy.
