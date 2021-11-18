Velle Trailer OUT: Abhay Deol & Karan Deol starrer promises a fun ride with comedy & crime

After releasing the first look poster of the upcoming film Velle, the makers have shared the trailer of the film. The film stars Abhay Deol and Karan Deol in the lead roles. Well, Mouni Roy is also seen in the film. The first look featured Karan Deol on a bike in a flashy red T-shirt, along with two other actors riding pillion. Produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, the film is helmed by Deven Munjal. The crime comedy is releasing on December 10, 2021.

The video opens with the introduction of Rahul (Karan Deol) and his two friends. They are school students and not good ones. But one day they see a girl in their school and are impressed by her. The next scene shows how they plan to kidnap the girl’s father but the girl gets kidnapped. And the kidnapper asks them for Rs 10 lakh. In between this, Abhay Deol is also introduced where he is shown narrating this story to Mouni Roy.

Karan shared a new poster on his Instagram featuring Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy and wrote, “Get your Vella squad together,10th Dec 2021# Velle releasing at a cinema near you.”