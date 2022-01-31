Veronica, Piku or others? Deepika Padukone asks fans to select their favorite character; Ranveer Singh REACTS

Deepika Padukone has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. Her character Shanti Priya was much appreciated by the audience. Be it Piku or Cocktail or Love Aaj Kal, the 36-year-old actress has given us a list of stellar performances over the years with her bold choices of films. Apart from her powerful movies, Deepika Padukone has a massive following on her social media handle. She keeps her fans engaged with regular posts. Speaking of which, the actress on Monday shared a post featuring her characters ranging from Veronica (Cocktail), Piku (Piku), Shanti Priya (Om Shanti Om), Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), and many others. The clip even featured her new character Alisha from her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’. Sharing the glimpse, Deepika asked her fans to select their favourite character.

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress’ post captivated her fans’ attention and they flooded the comment section with their opinions. “Veronica and Naina Talwar”, “Menaamaa”, “Scholar Nainaa”, “Piku always”, “Ram ki Leela”, and “Mastaani” were among the comments left by fans. The post also grabbed her husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s attention who wrote, “It’s a toughie”. While we can relate with Ranveer’s opinion, it was Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone’s comment that won everyone’s heart. She wrote, “My fav=YOU” along with a heart emoticon.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Gehraaiyan alongside Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie’s trailer has already garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is set to release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform.

