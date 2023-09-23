'Very impressed...': Parineeti Chopra REACTS to old clip of her talking about marriage and 'perfect partner'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all over the news for all the good reasons. The duo has been setting some serious couple goals lately and inspiring many across the country. With their wedding on the way, we are getting closer to the moment when we will get to see our favorite actress all decked up as a bride. Politician Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s love story is something that we can’t stop gushing over and recently, she shared her reaction to an older video surfacing wherein she ‘manifested’ marriage and said that she awaits the ‘perfect partner’ to get married. Seems like things have turned out to be true as Raghav and Pari are all set to tie the knot.

Parineeti Chopra’s reaction to her saying ‘can get married in 3-4 years in a 4-year-old video

In a recent interview with Radio City India, actress Parineeti Chopra was shown a 4-year-old clip of herself wherein she expressed her willingness to get married in 3-4 years on finding the “perfect partner”. In the older video, Parineeti said, “I would hope (to get married in 3-4 years) because if I find the perfect partner and I can gel with someone and I can feel like this is the man I want to spend my entire life with, then why not? But I won’t get married till I don’t find the perfect partner.” Reacting to the video, the Ishaqzaade actress laughed and called herself “Jyotish (astrologer)”. She further said, “I am very impressed with my own self.”

Furthermore, she also revealed her reaction to people, being asked about her marriage plans. “I always said this, the moment I find the person, I will know about it in a second.” Well, it seems like Parineeti has finally found ‘the one’ and we couldn’t be more happy for her.

About Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot tomorrow at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. To rejoice in the big fat Punjabi wedding, several guests have been spotted arriving in Udaipur, which also includes politician Sanjay Singh.

