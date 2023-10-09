‘Very insecure actress’: Richa chadha opens up about how co-star BLOCKED OUT her light

Richa Chadha is currently basking in the success of her latest movie Fukrey 3, which is doing quite well in the theaters. The actress is also working as a producer and collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Netflix's Heera Mandi. Recently, she shared her encounter with an insecure actress while working on a project.

Richa Chadha reveals her experience of working with an “insecure actress’

Richa Chadha is accustomed to working in ensemble casts and has always been confident in her role. However, she recently shared that the same level of confidence and cooperation is not always reciprocated by others. During a recent interaction with India Today, Richa mentioned an incident where a fellow actress attempted to overshadow her on a project. She said, “I have worked with a very insecure actress recently; she tried to change the script and block out my light. It became obvious to everyone. So, I did ask the DOP to step in and intervene to not block my light because that's very obvious, very tacky, and very 90s. For me, that person is blacklisted.”

She further added, “I will never work with them again, even as a producer. I don’t want to hire such people. I come from a theatre background where we work as a team. Filmmaking is the same. For me, democracy is important between actors and technicians. I don’t like shouting, screaming, abusing on sets because it just ruins the mood and draws you out of your creative process.”

About Fukrey 3

The film Fukrey 3 includes all the actors from the previous films, except Ali Fazal. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Fukrey 3 was originally planned to be released on December 1st but was instead released in theaters on September 28. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Richa Chadha's upcoming projects include Nurse Manjot, Aiana, and a film produced by her own production company titled Girls Will Be Girls.