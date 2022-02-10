Veteran actor Amol Palekar admitted to Pune hospital; Wife shares health update

Veteran actor and director Amol Palekar, known for films such as Rajnigandha, Chitchor and Gol Maal, has been admitted to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. As per reports, he is suffering from a prolonged illness. Well, it is said that the 77-year-old actor's condition is stable and he is recovering. The news was confirmed by his wife Sandhya Gokhale. The actor was last seen in the film 200-Halla Ho which also starred Barun Sobti, Ishtiyak Khan, Sahil Khattar among others.

Amol Palekar’s wife talking to ABP said that there is nothing to worry about his health. “He is recovering and his condition is better than before. This is an old illness. Due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to the hospital 10 years ago as well. But his condition is fine at present,” she added. Palekar has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema. He made his debut in 1971 with the film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. He then stepped into Bollywood with Rajnigandha opposite Rakhee in 1974.

Coming back to 200 Halla Ho, it was released on Zee5 and is based on the real-life incident in which 200 Dalit women lynched Akku Yadav, a gangster, robber, serial rapist and killer in an open court in Nagpur in 2004.

To note, Amol Palekar has received one Filmfare award and six State awards as Best Actor. His performances in regional language films in Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada made him receive critical acclaim as well.