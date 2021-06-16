Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away at 97 in Mumbai

Known for his roles in films like Cha Cha Cha, Kanyadaan and more, senior actor Chandrashekhar left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday began on a sad note for the Indian film fraternity as the senior actor Chandrashekhar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 97. Best known for playing the lead in Cha Cha Cha and Arya Sumant in TV series, Ramayan, the senior actor left for his heavenly abode at 7 am on Wednesday morning as reported by Etimes. His son, Ashok confirmed the news to the daily and shared that he passed away in his sleep without any health issues.

Talking to Etimes, his son informed, "He was in the hospital for a day, last Thursday. We brought him back home and had kept all facilities including oxygen at our disposal if the need would arise. He was okay last night. The end was peaceful." The senior actor also served as the President of CINTAA from 1985 to 1996. The organisation also spoke about his demise. Anil Gaikwad informed Etimes about his passing at 7 AM. Amit Behl, Joint Secretary of CINTAA also told the portal that his demise was a 'big loss' for the industry.

The senior actor appeared in more than 250 films. He began his career with a film titled Surang that hit the screens in 1953. He was a part of films like Kanyadaan, Gateway of India, Fashion, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal and many more. His film Cha Cha Cha that he produced, directed and acted in as the lead was with Helen. Not many are aware but the senior star was TV actor Shakti Arora's grandfather and back in 2019, he had shared a photo with him on social media. The news of his demise has left many saddened. As per the report, his funeral is expected to be held today.

May his soul rest in peace!

