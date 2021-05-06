Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested by NCB in a drug case; To be produced in court today

Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv has been nabbed by the Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Police for purchasing drugs. The police have arrested him under the NDPS act.

After the unfortunate demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau of India (NCB) has been continuously probing drug connection cases. Earlier, many celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Bharti Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty had been questioned in this connection. And now the Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Police branch has arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of veteran actor Dalip Tahil, in alleged connection with a drug case. He was arrested on Wednesday. Reportedly, he will be produced in court today.

As reported by ANI, the star kid was reportedly in contact with the drug dealer named Muzammil Abdul Rehman and had purchased drugs from him earlier too. Police also recovered their Whatsapp messages. The alleged chat shows that the star kid had demanded the contraband substance several times. ANI tweets read, “Anti Narcotic Cell, Bandra Unit today arrested Dhurv Tahil, son of actor Dalip Tahil, in connection with a drug case. Further investigation is underway: Narcotic Control Bureau, Mumbai.” The bank transaction details were also procured by the agency.

Actor Dalip did not comment on this matter till now. He told Times Of India that he will not be commenting on the matter as of now. His son has been arrested under the NDPS act and is kept at the Bandra crime branch. To note, police had arrested Muzammil on April 20 and recovered 35 gms of Mephedrone.

The veteran actor is known for his work in movies like Bazigaar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mission Mangal. He has also worked in television shows and is one of the celebrated actors of the entertainment industry.

