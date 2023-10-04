Veteran actor Dev Anand used to call Zeenat Aman by THIS name; actress reveals

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman, famous for her remarkable roles in the 1970s and 1980s, is not only known for her exceptional acting but also her captivating personality that draws fans to her. The legendary recently joined Instagram and has been impressing her followers with engaging stories and beautiful photos. In Zeenat Aman’s latest post, she talked about the adorable pet names her family, friends, and colleagues have given her, following a previous post featuring her pet dog.

Zeenat Aman reveals the nickname given to her by the veteran actor Dev Anand

Today, on October 4, veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle to talk about all the pet names the actress has received from her loved ones over the years. Sharing about the same, the actress also revealed the nickname given to her by the veteran actor Dev Anand who recently marked his 100th birth anniversary. She wrote, “Later of course, Dev saab started to refer to me as ‘Zeenie’, and then the media concocted ‘Zeenie baby’. Both of which stuck. Now that I’m too old for younger people on set to refer to me as either of those, I’m also called ZA or Zee. ‘Home names’ are such a wonderful sign of love and intimacy. I took a leaf out of my father’s book, and both my boys received pet names soon after their birth. The older is Azaanchu, and the younger Zanuski.” HAVE A LOOK:

Zeenat Aman opens up on nicknames she received during her youth from her dad and friends

Sharing details on the pet names given by her father and her friends, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Childhood pet names can be sticky things. As a little girl, I was the apple of my father’s eye, and he used to lovingly call me Babusha. A name that emerged as a go-between Babushka and Babugosha. He had quite the sense of humor because Babushka, which refers to an old Russian lady, and Babugosha, which refers to a pear, are hardly apt monikers for one’s daughter!”

She further added, “My childhood friends, many of whose parents would socialize with my own, were quick to pick up on this nickname. In their mouths, Babusha evolved into Babs, which is how my earliest friends still know me.”

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman hoots and cheers after seeing herself as Roma on big screen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don-PICS