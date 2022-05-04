Veteran actor Dharmendra recalls a fond memory from his 1966 film 'Devar'; WATCH

Veteran star Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital after he strained his back, shared a fond memory put up by his fan on social media to feel better.

Dharmendra took to Twitter to share a video of the song 'Duniya Mein Aisa Kaha Sab Ka' from the 1966 film 'Devar' featuring him and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Alongside the video he wrote: "Just to feel better, I started seeing the posts of my well wishers and i found this most beautiful memory."

According to reports, Dharmendra went to the Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week in Mumbai for a routine check-up but was not admitted to the ICU. He returned home and then shared a video talking about his "big muscle pull".

The star said: "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and I suffered. A big muscle pull at the back. So I had to visit the hospital. Had great difficulty these past four days. Anyway, I am back with your good wishes and blessings. So, don't worry. Now I will be very careful."

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

He will also be seen in the sequel to 2007 release 'Apne', which will reunite him with his sons -- Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

