Veteran actor Dharmendra’s Thank You note to son Sunny Deol as he takes him on holiday will make your day

Veteran actor Dharmendra is one happy father today and he has all the reasons to be. The actor shared the reason for his happiness on his official Instagram handle. Father and son recently took off to Himachal Pradesh and made the most of the beautiful landscape. The veteran actor also shared a video to show his fans a glimpse of the hill station and thanked his son. Fans also shared their excitement about seeing the actor in the comment section.

Thanking his son, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, I am extremely happy. My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa.” In the picture, Sunny and Dharmendra pose for a happy picture. In the video, Dharmendra is seen pointing at rivers, clouds, trees as Sunny nodded and said, "Haanji (yes)." The senior actor said in the video, “Thank you, Sunny. A good visit to a lovely place. How lovely Manali is here.”

He asked the photographer to capture the place and “once again” show everyone the view. "Achcha hai na Sunny, so nice. Isn't it good friends, I think it's lovely," he added and blew a kiss to his fans.

One of the fans wrote, “Usne Toh Kaha Har baat Ko ishare me Diya Bhi Jala Ke Rakaha Raaton ko Chaubare pe Awesome Line Song.” Another wrote, “Have a wonderful father-son time.” Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will be next seen in Velle with Abhay Deol. The trailer has been released.

