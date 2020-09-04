Veteran actor Dilip Kumar NOT informed about his brother’s demise reveals Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar brothers- Ehsan and Aslam Khan passed away after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

A few weeks back, Dilip Kumar’s two brothers- Ehsan and Aslam Khan tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and sadly, both the brothers passed away at a hospital in Mumbai due to COVID 19. Yes, while the veteran actor’s brothers succumbed to the Coronavirus, the actor hasn’t been informed about their demise. In an interview, Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, revealed that the family doesn’t wish to disclose the disturbing news to him.

“To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said. Also, Saira Banu said that when Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID 19, Dilip Kumar wasn’t informed about it because he is very fond of Amitabh and the news would have affected him. For all those who don’t know, after the brothers were hospitalized, Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were on a non-invasive ventilator, however, while Aslam Khan (88) breathed his last on August 21, Ehsan Khan (90) breathed his last on September 3.

Talking about the loss, Sairu Banu said that it is terrible to lose both of them due to the infection as she said, “COVID-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us.” Later, Dilip’s family friend, Faisal Farooqui, shared the news from the veteran actor’s official Twitter handle which read, “Dilip saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic),” the tweet read.

