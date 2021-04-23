Veteran actor Dilip Kumar says he’s ‘Praying for Everybody’ amid rising COVID 19 cases in India

Legendary Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote some heartfelt words as he prayed for the men and women of this country who might be suffering from COVID.

The second wave of Coronavirus pandemic has created an intense situation in the country. Considering the recent spike in cases, people have become more cautious about maintaining social distancing norms. The Union Health Ministry recorded 3.15 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The state of Maharashtra has seen the highest recorded cases of the virus. The state recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths. The State Government has issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

While people are isolating themselves, and essential workers are putting their lives at risk, the situation is also taking a toll on people’s mental health. Dilip Kumar addressed the difficult times in a brief and supportive message. The veteran actor took to his Twitter handle to pray for everyone’s well-being. He tweeted, “Praying for Everybody” in the hope that the virus will pass from the lives of people sooner than later. Dilip Kumar had not tweeted a word in a very long while, his last tweet was in the month of March.

Take a look at his Tweet:

Praying for Everybody. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 22, 2021

Dilip Kumar has made his presence felt in Hindi celluloid in over two decades. Called Marlon Brando of India, Dilip Kumar was last seen in a film called Qila directed by Umesh Mehra which was released in 1998. Prior to that, he had played one of the most legendary roles ever performed on screen in Subhash Ghai’s cult Saudagar which also co-starred Rajkumar. Having one of the most diverse filmographies of any actor in the world, Dilip Kumar’s most prolific work includes Devdas, Azaad, Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam.

