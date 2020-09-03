Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan passes away due to COVID 19

As per reports, veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s younger brother, Ehsaan Khan, died in Mumbai after succumbing to the novel Coronavirus. Read on

On August 21, 2020, Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan passed away at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital due to the novel Coronavirus, and today, the veteran actor’s younger brother, Ehsan Khan (90), too, passed away due to COVID-19. Earlier, both, Aslam and Ehsaan had tested positive for COVID-19, and due to which, they were hospitalised on account of low oxygen levels.

Post hospitalization, Dilip Kumar's brothers- Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were on a non-invasive ventilator. Ehsan Khan, who passed away today, had a history of blood pressure and heart ailment. Earlier, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to urge the people of the country to stay safe as he wrote, “I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic." He went on to pen a poem. "Dawa bhi, dua bhi/Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/Kamzor ki seva bhi…”

In an interview, Lilavati Hospital’s Dr Jalil Parkar, the same doctor under whom Sanjay Dutt was admitted earlier, had confirmed the news of his demise as he said, “He passed away around half an hour back. He was covid positive. He had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer’s disease.”

