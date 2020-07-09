Veteran actor Jagdeep Funeral: Jaaved Jaaferi and family leave their house for last rites of the senior star

Sholay star Jagdeep breathed his last in Mumbai on July 8, 2020. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai today. Son Jaaved Jaaferi was snapped with family as they left their house for the funeral.

2020 has been an extremely tough year, especially for Bollywood as many legends left us for their heavenly abode. On July 8, veteran star Jagdeep breathed his last at his house in Mumbai. The senior actor is reportedly said to have passed away due to age-related health issues. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, he was 81 when he passed away. He is survived by sons Jaaved, Naved, grandson Meezaan and other family members. On Thursday morning, Jaaved Jaaferi was snapped outside his house with family as they left for the burial ground for the final rites of the veteran Bollywood star.

Producer Mahmood Ali told PTI, “Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues.” As per a report in IndiaTV news.com, the senior star will be laid to rest at Shia Kabristan, Mazgaon in Mumbai. The report further stated that the family of the senior star was waiting for his grandson Meezaan, who was at his farmhouse. In the photos, we can see Jaaved arriving to take his late father for final rites.

Along with him, other family members can also be seen in the photos. The senior star was a part of many films but his most well-known character is that of Soorma Bhopali from Sholay. Apart from this, he did other films like Andaz Apna Apna, Rishtey, Manna, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, A Dilli Door Nahin and more. His last presence on screen was in Masti Nahi Sasti, directed by Ali Abbas Chaudhary. Since the news of his demise broke, condolences have been pouring in for the family. , Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Kundra, Manoj Bajpayee and others have expressed grief over the loss of the wonderful comic actor.

Photos of Jaaved Jaaferi and veteran star Jagdeep’s family as they leave for final rites:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Share your comment ×