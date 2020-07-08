Veteran actor Jagdeep no more: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever & others mourn the loss of Sholay star

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep has passed away leaving the entertainment industry heartbroken. Many celebs have mourned the untimely demise of the yesteryear star.

This year has not proved to be a good one for the Bollywood film industry has lost many precious gems in the past few months including Irrfan Khan, , Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. Now, the film fraternity is left heartbroken as veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep is no more. The popular yesteryear star has left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, 8th July 2020. He was 81 at the time of his demise.

As per reports, Jagdeep Ji was not keeping well for quite some time. Numerous celebs have now taken to social media and expressed grief over the loss of the Sholay star.

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul — (ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!! — manoj bajpayee (BajpayeeManoj) July 8, 2020

