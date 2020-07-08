  1. Home
Veteran actor Jagdeep no more: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever & others mourn the loss of Sholay star

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep has passed away leaving the entertainment industry heartbroken. Many celebs have mourned the untimely demise of the yesteryear star.
1231 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2020 11:26 pm
Veteran actor Jagdeep no more: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever & others mourn the loss of Sholay starVeteran actor Jagdeep no more: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever & others mourn the loss of Sholay star
This year has not proved to be a good one for the Bollywood film industry has lost many precious gems in the past few months including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. Now, the film fraternity is left heartbroken as veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep is no more. The popular yesteryear star has left for his heavenly abode on Wednesday, 8th July 2020. He was 81 at the time of his demise.

As per reports, Jagdeep Ji was not keeping well for quite some time. Numerous celebs have now taken to social media and expressed grief over the loss of the Sholay star.

